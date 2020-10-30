|
|
|
SOAR MARGARET ALICE Alice of Caton,
formerly of Melling,
died peacefully at
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate
on Monday 26th October 2020,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law,
aunt & great aunt.
Alice will be sadly missed
by all her family & friends.
Funeral service will be held
at St Wilfrid's, Melling on
Wednesday 4th November at 11am,
followed by interment in the
churchyard. Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired, are
for St Wilfrid's Church, which may be left at the service or sent directly to: B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton,
Via Carnforth,
LA6 3FX Tel:015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 30, 2020