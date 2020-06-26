|
TAYLOR Margaret Patricia Of Queen Elizabeth Court, Kirkby Lonsdale, passed away peacefully at RLI on 21st June 2020, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late William, much loved mum of Margo, Tricia and William and a very proud grandma and great grandma of Becca, Richard, Louise, Joe, William, Ellie, Charlotte, Henry, Iris, Max and Ben. Due to present restrictions a private
family funeral will take place.
Donations in memory of Margaret can be made directly to St. John the Baptist Church, Tunstall and North West Air Ambulance.
Enquiries c/o Fishwicks
Funeral Service.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 26, 2020