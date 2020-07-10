|
Taylor Margaret Margo, Tricia and William would like to thank all their family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy and messages of condolence and donations received for St John the Baptist Church, Tunstall, and
North West Air Ambulance following the sad loss of their
dear mother Margaret.
Grateful thanks to all the staff on the Lancaster Suite RLI for
looking after her so well for
the last 6 weeks, thanks also to
Rev. Mark Cannon and Liam and team at Fishwicks Funeral Service.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 10, 2020