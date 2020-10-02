|
|
|
TOWNLEY Margaret
(nee Ellershaw) Aged 98, passed into the presence of her Saviour peacefully at Bethany House Care Home, Preston, on Wednesday
23rd September.
Margaret's faith in God through Jesus Christ was a great testimony to her family and her prayers for them. Will be sadly missed by Anne (and David), Graham (and Carol) and Jonathan(and Denise).
Also by her 8 grandchildren,
14 great grandchildren and
4 great great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday 2nd October at 11:00 at Bethel Chapel, Clapham but sadly due to Covid restrictions attendance is limited to invitation only. There will be a Facebook Live link available to those who request it and this can be used to watch
at a later time.
"Absent from the body,
present with the Lord"
2 Corinthians 5v8.
Donations in Margaret's memory are to be shared between International Miners Mission & Faith Mission which may
be sent directly to:
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Via Carnforth, LA6 3FX Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 2, 2020