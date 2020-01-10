Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Tyrrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Tyrrell

Notice Condolences

Margaret Tyrrell Notice
TYRRELL On 27th December 2019, peacefully in Moorside Hall Nursing Home

MARGARET NICHOLAS
Aged 86 years
Of Scotforth.

The beloved Wife of Peter,
much loved Mum of Marie and Adrian and adored Grannie of Stephanie and Robert.

The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth on Monday 13th January 2020
at 12.30pm followed by interment in Scotforth Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Alzheimers Research UK c/o
the Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -