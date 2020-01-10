|
|
|
TYRRELL On 27th December 2019, peacefully in Moorside Hall Nursing Home
MARGARET NICHOLAS
Aged 86 years
Of Scotforth.
The beloved Wife of Peter,
much loved Mum of Marie and Adrian and adored Grannie of Stephanie and Robert.
The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth on Monday 13th January 2020
at 12.30pm followed by interment in Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Alzheimers Research UK c/o
the Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020