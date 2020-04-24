|
|
|
Watson Margaret
(Bell) Passed away peacefully at
Grey Gables Care Home on the
4th April 2020, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother to Darren and mother in law to Michelle.
Beloved nan to Kelly and Hayley, and great nan to Maddison, Jacob, Joshua and Rory, loving sister
to Jim and sister in law Gwen.
Friend to many especially those
at Grey Gables Care Home,
her second family.
The funeral service to take place
at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 24th April at 2:30pm, family only to attend.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020