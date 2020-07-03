|
|
|
Bateson Marie
(nee Lynch)
(Formerly known as Marie Walmsley) Sadly passed away peacefully on Monday 22nd June 2020
at The RLI, aged 69.
Taken from us far too soon.
Loving wife of Terry,
devoted mother to Sharon, Gary, Yvonne and Jeff, much loved nana to Kieran, Danielle, Bekka, Macauley, Luke, Adam,
Michael, Elise, Adam and Kara,
great nana to Poppy and Bump.
Special sister to Tony, Kath, Robert, Susan, Ann, Kevin and Brian.
Sadly missed,
Always loved,
Forever in our hearts,
Your loving family.
Funeral service to take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on 9th July
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Derian House
c/o Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Directors,
5 Bare Lane, Morecambe.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 3, 2020