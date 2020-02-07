|
BARGH Marjorie Marjorie peacefully passed away on the
24th January 2020,
aged 92.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jim,
mother of Trevor and Ian,
mother-in-law of Alison,
and nana of Alex, Laura,
Andrew, Matthew and Adam.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will
take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK can
be given by the retiring collection or may be sent to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
5 George Street
Lancaster
LA1 1XQ
Tel: 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020