CARTHY Of your Charity please pray
for the repose of the soul of
MARY
who died fortified with
the rites of Holy Church on Thursday 6th February 2020
at her home,
aged 89 years.
The very precious mother of John, Paul, Mark and the late Gary, Grandmother of Jenna, Christopher and Mark and
Great Grandmother
to Alice and Emily.
R.I.P
Requiem Mass will take place
at St Peters R.C Cathedral, Lancaster, on Monday
17th February at 12:15 pm followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
St Peters Cathedral.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
Funeral Directors
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020