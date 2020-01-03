|
|
|
Cooper Maureen Age 82
Passed away at home with her family by her side on
21st December 2019. Loving wife of David (deceased), dearest sister of Joan (deceased) Barbara (deceased) and Harold. Special sister-in-law of Rick, Ken (deceased) and Elsie. A loving and caring auntie, great-auntie and great-great auntie.
Sleep peacefully Maureen,
Free from pain.
The funeral service will take place at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ribbleton, Preston at 11am on Wednesday 8th January followed by Committal at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Carrol M. Bibby
Redscar Funeral Home
110 Longridge Rd,
Ribbleton Preston
Tel: 01772 796669.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 3, 2020