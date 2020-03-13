|
|
|
MACLACHLAN Maureen Suddenly on Wednesday,
26th February, 2020 at home
aged 75 years.
Wife of the late Andrew Maclachlan, dearly loved partner of Frank, dear mum of Lorna, Jeanette, Shaun and Stephanie and a much loved
nanna and great nan.
Funeral service at
Lancaster Cathedral on Tuesday, 17th. March 2020 at 10.30 a.m. prior to committal at
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Bright Spring coloured
clothing welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in her memory,
if desired, for
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road,
Carnforth, LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020