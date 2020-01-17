|
|
|
MARSZALEK (Nee FOY) Passed away peacefully on
12th January 2020.
MAUREEN
Aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Henry, much loved mother to Adele and mother in law to Adrian, loving Nannie to Jack & Faye, a dear friend to Barbara, Brian & Tony, Cousin of Stephen, Barry & June.
The Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, 2.45 pm at
Church of Ascension, Torrisholme, followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to MIND.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
TEL: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020