Ellwood Maurice 11th July 1923 - 19th June 2020

Freeman of Lancaster; Merchant Navy Radio Officer (1941-1945);
Engraver at Storey Brothers and
Rembrandt Engravers

Loving husband to Kathryn,
loving father to Andrew & David
and loving grandfather to Emma,
Catherine, Victoria &Luke.

Private family burial at
Rose Hill Burial Ground, Huddersfield.

"_._. ._.."

All enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
24 Greenhead Road,
Huddersfield. HD1 4EN
Tel 01484 428 961
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 26, 2020
