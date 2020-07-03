Home

MUMFORD Michael Liberal Democrat Councillor for Kellet Ward on Lancaster City Council, died peacefully at his home on
28th June with his two daughters present. Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer 9 months previously, he had a decent quality of life right up until the end.
A family funeral will be held at Beetham Hall on 14th July. Donations are welcome and
can be made directly to the
British Refugee Council and
The Haffner Orchestra.
He will be much missed by the many people who knew him.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 3, 2020
