Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Walling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Walling

Notice Condolences

Michael Walling Notice
WALLING MICHAEL On 2nd March in The Glen Care Home aged 76 years. The beloved husband of Christina, very dear father of Cyril, Stephen, Richard, Jackie and Phillip, father in law of Jill, Sharon and the late Tracy and a loving grandad. His funeral service took place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Thursday, 12th March. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -