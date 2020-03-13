|
WALLING MICHAEL On 2nd March in The Glen Care Home aged 76 years. The beloved husband of Christina, very dear father of Cyril, Stephen, Richard, Jackie and Phillip, father in law of Jill, Sharon and the late Tracy and a loving grandad. His funeral service took place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Thursday, 12th March. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020