Whiteside Peacefully at home on Thursday 19th December 2019 with his family and little dog by his side,
Michael
(Mick)
aged 70 years.
Much loved husband of Brenda,
a loving dad of Andrea, Michelle, Neil and the late Craig and a dearly loved grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 2.30 pm. No black to be worn. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu are for Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund
c/o funeral directors,
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020