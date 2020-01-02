Home

Michael Whiteside Notice
Whiteside Peacefully at home on Thursday 19th December 2019 with his family and little dog by his side,
Michael
(Mick)
aged 70 years.
Much loved husband of Brenda,
a loving dad of Andrea, Michelle, Neil and the late Craig and a dearly loved grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 2.30 pm. No black to be worn. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu are for Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund
c/o funeral directors,
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
