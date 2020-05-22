|
|
|
Wright Michael Of Bentham, died peacefully in the Ingleborough Nursing Home
on Monday 18th May 2020,
aged 69 years.
Much loved brother,
brother-in-law, nephew & uncle.
Michael will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Private Cremation at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Thursday 28th May at 2pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are
for Dementia UK which can
be sent directly to:
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 22, 2020