|
|
|
Baron Moira Passed away peacefully on
Monday 20th April 2020 in Springfield Retirement Home, Morecambe, aged 84.
Devoted wife of the late Reg.
Much loved Mum of Susan and the late David and loving mother in law to Andrew, Sharon and Tom.
Loving Grandma to Harry Daniel George and Jack and
special friend to many.
There will be a private family service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium and a celebration of Moira's life will be arranged later this year.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland and Bowker,
20b Queen Street Lancaster,
LA11RX. 01524 889695
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020