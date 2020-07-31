|
|
|
DIXON Mollie Passed away peacefully in
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on
28th July, 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Joseph,
wonderful mother to Annie and Jonathan and friend to many.
Funeral Service at
St. Luke's Church, Slyne-with-Hest, to be arranged.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Mollie, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society and / or St. Luke's Church via Undertakers, Alan M. Fawcett,
120 Kellet Road,
Carnforth. LA5 9LS
Tel. 01524 733048
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 31, 2020