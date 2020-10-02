Home

LEECH Mollie
(nee Lever) 1927 - 2020
It is with great sadness that Susan and Andrew announce the death, on Friday 25th September, of their much loved Mum, Mollie.

Mollie was the dearly loved Wife of the late John Leech, caring Mother in law to Keith and Louise, adoring Grandma to Michelle, Kerry and Adam and Great Grandma to Charlie, Jesse and Cora.
Mum will be deeply missed
by us all.
The funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church, Scotforth.
Please contact the Funeral Director Alan M Fawcett, Carnforth on 01524 733048
for more information.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 2, 2020
