|
|
|
Leech Mollie Susan, Andrew and their families would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their thoughtfulness, kind words, cards and flowers following the sad death of their Mum,
Mollie on 25th September.
Our gratitude and thanks to the caring and compassionate staff on the Acute Frailty Ward Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Lancaster Medical Practice especially Drs Wong & Knight, District Nursing Team, Delight Carers especially Mary & Ellise and many more dedicated health care practitioners who have
provided support and care
for Mum, particularly
over the last 12 months.
Our special thanks go to Rev Rebecca Aechtner, Denis Beetham and others at St Paul's Scotforth for a lovely service and all staff at Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors for their professionalism, care
and guidance during a
very difficult time.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 23, 2020