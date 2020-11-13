|
|
|
BARGH Muriel Peacefully on
October 28th 2020 at The Manor House, Chatburn. Muriel, aged 90 years,
formerly of Bazil Farm, Overton and Burley-in-Wharfedale.
The dearly loved wife of the late Henry, much loved mum of Helen and Ann, loving mother-in-law of Geoff and Kevin, dearest grandma/gran of Sarah, Rebecca, Jenny and Tom, and devoted great grandma of Harrison.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Monday
16th November at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Muriel, if desired, may be given for Pulmonary Fibrosis c/o
Helen Porritt, Greenhaven, Priors Walk, Sawley, Clitheroe, BB7 4ND. Enquiries to Brian Price
and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 13, 2020