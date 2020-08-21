|
|
|
GLOVER Muriel
(nee Ingle) Sadly passed away peacefully on 11th August 2020, aged 92 years, following a long and courageous battle against dementia.
A loving mum, nana, great nana, sister and auntie. She will be missed by all her family and especially by her daughters
June and Bev.
Now at peace and reunited
with those you lost.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations to Royal British Legion
would be welcome.
Funeral to be held shortly but
limited due to Covid restrictions.
Any enquiries please contact Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 21, 2020