GLOVER Muriel
(nee Ingle) June, Bev and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all the cards and messages of sympathy received during their sad loss.
Thank you to Paul Lloyd for the lovely service and special thanks to Anne at Alan Fawcett, Funeral Services for her thoughtful help and support with the funeral arrangements.
Thank you also to The Sands Care Home for giving Muriel dignity and caring end of life support during the 10 days she was with them.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 4, 2020