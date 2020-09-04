Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Glover

Notice

Muriel Glover Notice
GLOVER Muriel
(nee Ingle) June, Bev and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all the cards and messages of sympathy received during their sad loss.
Thank you to Paul Lloyd for the lovely service and special thanks to Anne at Alan Fawcett, Funeral Services for her thoughtful help and support with the funeral arrangements.
Thank you also to The Sands Care Home for giving Muriel dignity and caring end of life support during the 10 days she was with them.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -