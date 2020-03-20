|
|
|
OLDRIEVE Neil Wilson Died 7th March, 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband of Catharine, Loved Dad to Carole and Paul. Cherished Grandad to Myles and loved by Sheriden and Rob.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th March at 1.30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in Neil's memory are for Wolfwood and will be taken care of by Funeral Directors.
J Mason and Son, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020