|
|
|
Crookes Noel On 25th January 2020, at home,
Noel, husband of the
late Mary Magdalene,
father of Tony and Paul,
grandfather of Joel,
Olivia and Callum.
The funeral service will
take place at 1.30 pm on Friday
14th February 2020 at Lancaster
& Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in aid of
British Heart Foundation
will be accepted gratefully by
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe, LA4 6DE,
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020