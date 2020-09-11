Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Goodwin

Notice Condolences

Norma Goodwin Notice
GOODWIN Norma With great sadness we announce the death
of Norma Goodwin,
81 years, resident of
Westgate, Morecambe.
Loving wife to the late Brian,
much loved mother of Dawn
and grandmother of Miles.

Norma died on 24th August at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
She will be sorely missed by
family and dearest friends
Cynthia and Sue.

Funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium
on 16th September. Flowers welcomed, donations can be sent directly to St John's Hospice. Enquiries c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service,
Beetham Hall,
Milnthorpe,
LA7 7BQ.
015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -