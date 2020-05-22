|
|
|
DISLEY Pamela The parents and brothers of the late Pamela Jane Disley sincerely thank relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the many messages, cards, mass cards and letters of sympathy received during their very sad loss. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses of A&E and the acute medical ward of R.L.I, also, the two very kind ambulance ladies who attended to Pam. Also thank you to Dr Whittaker, Queens Square. Many thanks also to Reverend Father Pearson for his prayerful graveside service and to Tania of Preston Ireland Bowker funeral service for her dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 22, 2020