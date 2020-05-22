Home

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Scotforth Cemetery
Notice

Pamela Disley Notice
DISLEY Pamela The parents and brothers of the late Pamela Jane Disley sincerely thank relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the many messages, cards, mass cards and letters of sympathy received during their very sad loss. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses of A&E and the acute medical ward of R.L.I, also, the two very kind ambulance ladies who attended to Pam. Also thank you to Dr Whittaker, Queens Square. Many thanks also to Reverend Father Pearson for his prayerful graveside service and to Tania of Preston Ireland Bowker funeral service for her dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 22, 2020
