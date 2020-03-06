|
|
|
GARDNER (nee Curwen)
Patricia Ann On Tuesday 25th February 2020,
suddenly but peacefully,
Ann, aged 68 years.
The beloved wife of Geoff,
much loved mum of Lee,
dear mother -in-law of Tim.
Also the devoted nana to
Morgan, Kavan and Dex.
A dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Brookhouse
on Thursday 12th March at 10.30am, prior to
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to either
The British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK
c/o Preston Ireland Bowker Funeral Directors,
20b, Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020