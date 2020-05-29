|
Caton Paul Paul would have been overwhelmed and humbled
by the number of people who turned up at the Giant Axe for his final journey, and I would like to thank you all, and for all the donations to Lancaster City FC
in his memory.
I would also like to thank the District Nurses and Hospice at Home team whose help and support enabled Paul to stay at home until the end.
Thanks also to Preston Ireland Bowker for doing their best
under difficult circumstances.
Finally, thanks to Hanging Basket
for the lovely floral tributes.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 29, 2020