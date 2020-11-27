|
|
|
SMITH With great sadness and heavy heart, we announce the passing of our beloved mother
Pauline Smith (nee Hayhurst) whom after a short illness died peacefully on the 12th November 2020 at the RLI aged 74 years.
A wonderful daughter to Edith, devoted and adored mother to Caroline and Richard, a much loved mother in law to Rob and Amy, a dearly loved grandmother to Abigail, Holly, Lewis, Oliver, Lauren, Finley and Reid, and a wholehearted great grandmother to Marlow.
Sadly taken early from her loving family and friends whom will be left with the memory of a remarkable lady who touched the hearts of everyone she met.
A private service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 4th December. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to
St Johns Hospice
c/o Preston Ireland Bowker,
20B Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel:01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020