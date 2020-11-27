Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Smith

Notice Condolences

Pauline Smith Notice
SMITH With great sadness and heavy heart, we announce the passing of our beloved mother
Pauline Smith (nee Hayhurst) whom after a short illness died peacefully on the 12th November 2020 at the RLI aged 74 years.
A wonderful daughter to Edith, devoted and adored mother to Caroline and Richard, a much loved mother in law to Rob and Amy, a dearly loved grandmother to Abigail, Holly, Lewis, Oliver, Lauren, Finley and Reid, and a wholehearted great grandmother to Marlow.
Sadly taken early from her loving family and friends whom will be left with the memory of a remarkable lady who touched the hearts of everyone she met.
A private service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 4th December. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to
St Johns Hospice
c/o Preston Ireland Bowker,
20B Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel:01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -