Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Bramwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Bramwell

Notice Condolences

Peggy Bramwell Notice
BRAMWELL Peggy (Newcastle)
formerly of Lancaster and Bare.
Peacefully in Grange Lea Nursing Home, Ponteland on 1st October aged 95 years,
Peggy (nee Street).
Beloved wife of the late Matt, dearest Mum of Linda and Colin, dear mother in law of Alan and Gill and devoted Nana of Jonathan and Joanne and of great grandchildren Philippa, Nathan and Matthew.
A private family funeral will be held in Newcastle upon Tyne on Thursday 15th October at 12 noon.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -