BRAMWELL Peggy (Newcastle)
formerly of Lancaster and Bare.
Peacefully in Grange Lea Nursing Home, Ponteland on 1st October aged 95 years,
Peggy (nee Street).
Beloved wife of the late Matt, dearest Mum of Linda and Colin, dear mother in law of Alan and Gill and devoted Nana of Jonathan and Joanne and of great grandchildren Philippa, Nathan and Matthew.
A private family funeral will be held in Newcastle upon Tyne on Thursday 15th October at 12 noon.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020