Peggy Hardcastle Notice
Hardcastle Peggy Wonderful Wife to Philip. Mom to Fiona, Sarah and Aegir. Mother in law to James and Peter.
Grandma to Lucy.
A friend to everyone.
Taken from us 28th April from pulmonary embolism
complicated by M.S. Aged just 72.
She made a success of everything she did but in latter years the M.S. intruded greatly on her
capabilities but she still had a wonderful smile and a wonderful demeanour that could melt
hearts. She was a Quaker and she loved the company of fellow Quakers as they loved her
presence at meetings, bringing a strong sense of peace and solace.
She is missed by us all and
always will be.
Private donations only directly to the M.S. Society via website: www.mssociety.org.uk
or: 0808 800 8000.
Enquiries to Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham Cumbria. Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 8, 2020
