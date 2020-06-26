Home

MALLINSON Peter On 17th June peacefully at home, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved dad of Paul, Michael, Andrew and the late John and a loving father in law and grandad.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place with a memorial service
to celebrate Peters life to follow
at a later date.
Donations in Peters memory are for St Mary's Hospice, Ulverston c/o Saunders & Son Funeral Directors, West Winds, Allithwaite Road, Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria, LA11 7EP.
Tel:015395 32566
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 26, 2020
