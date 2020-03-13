Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
13:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Peter Tyrrell Notice
Tyrrell Peacefully on
Saturday 29th February 2020 at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne, Peter
aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Marie and Adrian and adored grandad of Stephanie and Robert. The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 23rd March at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Alzheimers Research UK
and Cancer Care c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street. Lancaster, LA1 1RX,
Tel. 01524 64203
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020
