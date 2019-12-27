Home

Philip Smith

SMITH Philip Aged 65.
Passed away on Thursday
19th December surrounded
by his family.
Loving husband of Pauline,
devoted dad of Philip & James,
brother and a good friend of many.
A committal will be held at
Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday 3rd
January for family & close
friends followed by a memorial
service at Christ Church,
Over Wyresdale at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Royal Lancaster
Infirmary & Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn
Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small
Funerals, Ascension House,
Copy Lane, Caton, LA2 9QZ.
01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 27, 2019
