COTTAM Phyllis On 28th August 2020
peacefully at home.
Dearly loved wife of Denis, loving mum of Julie and Gillian, Michael and the late Carol and Stephen.
A much loved grandma of Claire, Christopher, Philip and Michael and great grandma of Ewan, Sophia and Nevill.
Funeral Service at
St. Wilfrid's Church, Halton
and interment to be arranged.
Enquiries c/o
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 4, 2020