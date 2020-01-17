Home

Reginald Richardson Notice
Richardson On Friday January 3rd 2020 in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary, following a short illness,
Reg, aged 92 years,
passed away.
Much loved husband of Anne,
a loving dad of Amanda and Paul and a dearly loved grandad and great-grandad.
At Reg's request, no flowers or donations but he would be delighted if desired for a 'baby' tree to be planted anywhere in
his memory.
The funeral service and burial
will take place at
St. Michael's Beetham Church on Thursday 23rd January 2020
at 11.00am.

c/o Preston Ireland Bowker,
102 Sefton Road,
Morecambe, LA3 1UD
Tel 01524 415787
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020
