WARD Reginald Thomas Reg of Bentham passed away peacefully at home on
Sunday 1st March 2020 aged 78.Husband of Sheila, dad to Stephen & Simon, dearly loved grandad & great grandad.
Reg will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church,
Low Bentham on Friday 13th March at 1.30pm followed by interment in Bentham Cemetery.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired are to be shared between St John's Church & Bentham Medical Practice
Extra Care Fund, which may be
left at the service or c/o
B & W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton
LA6 3FX Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020