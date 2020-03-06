Home

POWERED BY

Services
B&W Funerals
39 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA6 3EH
01524 241293
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Ward

Notice Condolences

Reginald Ward Notice
WARD Reginald Thomas Reg of Bentham passed away peacefully at home on
Sunday 1st March 2020 aged 78.Husband of Sheila, dad to Stephen & Simon, dearly loved grandad & great grandad.
Reg will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church,
Low Bentham on Friday 13th March at 1.30pm followed by interment in Bentham Cemetery.

Family flowers only please and donations if desired are to be shared between St John's Church & Bentham Medical Practice
Extra Care Fund, which may be
left at the service or c/o
B & W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton
LA6 3FX Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -