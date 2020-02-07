|
|
|
LIVER Passed away peacefully on
27th January 2020,
at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary
RHODA
Aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of Ron,
loving Mother & Grandma.
The Funeral service will be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday
12th February 2020, at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be made to British Heart Foundation.
C/O Bare & Torrisholme Funeral service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020