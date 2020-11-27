|
|
|
WOODCOCK Rhoda May Died 11th November 2020.
Jenny and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, cards and donations already made to Defying Dementia following their recent sad loss. Special thanks go to Jackie and her colleagues in Windermere Unit, Hillcroft Nursing Home Slyne who gave us two extra years with Mum. They are especially grateful to Captain Tracy Collis for her kind ministrations and comforting service and to Jon McVernon and Debbie at Alex Willis Funeral Home for their compassion, sympathy and help at such
a difficult time.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020