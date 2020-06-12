|
|
|
Swallow Richard Michael
11th December 1945 - 2nd June 2020.
A graveside funeral service
will be held for my father on
Tuesday 23rd June at 1pm at
The Holy Trinity Church,
Bolton le Sands, LA5 8DU,
where he will be laid to rest,
at peace, alongside my mother.
Details are still being finalised due to Covid uncertainties and social distancing will be required for people who wish to attend.
Rather than flowers,
I'd prefer you give a donation,
via the funeral directors to
support Alzheimer's Society.
There is a small possibility a socially distanced wake may be able to take place after the funeral, depending on forthcoming government advice -
details to follow.
Michael James Swallow - 08/06/20
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 12, 2020