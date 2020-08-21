Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Walling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Walling

Notice Condolences

Richard Walling Notice
WALLING On 16th August 2020 peacefully
in Royal Lancaster Infirmary
'Richard' Gardner,
Aged 83 years of Cockerham.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Peter and Allan, father in law of Catharine, devoted grandad of Robert, Phil, Anna, Angus and Rosie, step grandad
of Jack, Tom and Harry.
Funeral service and interment at St. Michael's Church, Cockerham on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 12 noon, regrettably
only 30 allowed in church.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Richard may be given to Cockerham Church Fund
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J.Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791347.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -