|
|
|
WALLING On 16th August 2020 peacefully
in Royal Lancaster Infirmary
'Richard' Gardner,
Aged 83 years of Cockerham.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Peter and Allan, father in law of Catharine, devoted grandad of Robert, Phil, Anna, Angus and Rosie, step grandad
of Jack, Tom and Harry.
Funeral service and interment at St. Michael's Church, Cockerham on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 12 noon, regrettably
only 30 allowed in church.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Richard may be given to Cockerham Church Fund
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J.Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791347.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 21, 2020