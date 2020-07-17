Home

Rick Sherriff

Rick Sherriff Notice
Sherriff Rick Sadly passed away far too soon, on Saturday 4th July, at home with his loving family.
Beloved husband of Sarah and dearly loved dad of Jacob and
step-dad of Rebekah. Doting grand-dad of Amelia and Ellie. Dearest son of Beryle and the late George, and brother of Andrew and the late Phillip.
Funeral service to take place and Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 17th July at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to St Johns Hospice or CancerCare.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, George Street, Lancaster.
Due to current restrictions, this will be an intimate service and a memorial will be held
at a later date.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 17, 2020
