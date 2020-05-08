Home

GOTT Rita (nee Birkett) Late of Middle Highfield Farm, Aughton.
Rita passed away peacefully at home on 2nd April, 2020,
aged 95 years.

Dear wife of the late Kenneth, loving mum of Anne, Linda, Andrew and Nigel, dear
mother in law of Raymond, Gary and Joanne and a much loved nanna and great nanna.

Cremation took place privately but the family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their condolences and support at this sad and difficult time and to Alan Fawcett's for handling funeral arrangements with dignity.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 8, 2020
