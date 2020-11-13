|
|
|
BOND Robert After a short illness peacefully
at home on 28th October 2020,
aged 74 years.
Much loved Partner of Barbara.
Fondly remembered by
Claire, Graham, Beverley,
Richard, David and Abigail.
Robert will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends
who knew him.
Funeral Service and
Committal will take place at
West Lancashire Crematorium
on Monday 16th November 2020
at 3pm. Attendance is
by invitation only.
Family flowers only by request please but the family are gratefully receiving donations for
NSPCC and Queenscourt.
Further enquiries please to Moisters Funeral Directors,
8 Marshside Road, Churchtown, Southport. PR9 8PF
Tel: 01704 227430.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 13, 2020