CHICK Robert Rob of Heysham, passed away
peacefully at his home on
20th November, aged 55 years.
He was the much loved husband of Carol, very loving father of
Lorna, Rowan, Rauf and Euan
and dearest brother of Julia,
Deborah and Sandra.
His funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 1st December at
12.30p.m. Family flowers only
please. Donations for
St. John's Hospice can be
gifted to JustGiving
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robchick
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020