METCALFE Robert Henry
(Bob) On 20th January 2020, peacefully at home, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean and a dear father, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service at Christ Church, Carnforth on Wednesday,
29th January at 1 p.m. followed by interment in Carnforth Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations for The British Lung Foundation, if desired, should be sent c/o Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, LA5 9LS
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020
