Metcalfe Robert Henry
(Bob) Jean and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support, cards and flowers received following the
sad loss of Bob.
Special thanks to Dr J Rylance, Practice Nurses and District Nurses of New Street Surgery, Carnforth and to Father Stephen Jones of Christ Church, Carnforth for his kind ministrations and comforting service and to
Alan M Fawcett Family Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020